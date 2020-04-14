Hydrogen Economy Market Business Opportunities, 2020 Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players and Forecast 2025

Summary

Global investments in building the hydrogen economy cost more than REDACTED in 2018, are expected to exceed REDACTED in 2019 and approach REDACTED by 2024. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024.

Scope of Report

The report covers the global market for technologies used in the supply, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors. The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This is an update of a 2018 BCC Research report on the global hydrogen economy. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets.

The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.

Hydrogen Economy Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

