Hydroponics Market Rapidly Changing Dynamics due to Impact of COVID-19 | Players are LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Hydroponics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Hydroponics results in higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices. To feed the growing population, the productivity of food crops must be increased within an existing land through alternative farming techniques. According to the United Nation’s report on the worldwide population, plants in the hydroponic system have 20–25% higher yields than a soil-based system with productivity of 2–5 times higher.

Prominent Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global hydroponics market include LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC, LOGIQS B.V., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients, among others.

Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19’s Impact on “Hydroponics Market “@

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/189

Regional Analysis:

Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to application of advanced techniques of hydroponic in smart greenhouse horticulture. For instance, Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation which have played a crucial role in contributing to the demand for hydroponics market in this region. Moreover, as consumers are getting conscious of the standard differences in greenhouse-grown vegetables and conventional vegetables, the demand for hydroponics farming is increasing. Such factors are anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the hydroponics market in this region.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Hydroponics Market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the Hydroponics Market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the Hydroponics Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?

Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/189

Table of Contents

ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Technological Advancements Major Yield Crop type Assessment Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2018)

GLOBAL HYDROPONICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

Aggregate Systems EBB and flow system Drip systems Wick systems Liquid Systems Deepwater culture systems Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Aeroponics

Buy this Full Report for More Information @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/189

About Us

Market Industry Reports 100% Subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd, Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com