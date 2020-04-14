Impact of COVID 19 on Big Data Market

Big Data Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data) By Application (Financial Analysis, Risk Analysis) By End User (Government, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Aerospace) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

Big data can be defined as huge data sets which are analysed computationally for the revealing trends, patterns and associations relating to the human behaviour and interactions. The big data has numerous characteristics which include variety, volume, velocity and veracity. Cloud computing and big data is a perfect combination for addressing security concerns. Continuous evolution of the cloud computing and big data is providing the efficient, cost-effective, and powerful structures to support the business analytics. The big data market is undergoing a massive growth due to the significant increase in the spending on R and D and organizational data.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/big-data-market-1953

Global organizational expenditure is projected to reach above USD 500 billion by end of 2024. Growing number of the heterogeneous data created from web clicks increasing necessity to monitor and manage the data that will significantly drive big data market growth in near future.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Structured Data

Unstructured Data

By Application

Financial Analytics

Customer Analytics

Risk Analytics

Operational Analytics

By End Use

Banking & Finance

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Other Sectors (Education)

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

The rising adoption of the social media analytics in the BDaaS to monitor the consumer preferences and deliver personalization insights is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing significance of the sentiment analysis has encouraged enterprises to incorporate social media into the business processes. This has led to a large amount of the data being stored by the organizations, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to hold largest share of the global big data market in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at considerable CAGR during the projection period. Enormous penetration of the advance tools and growth in the data generation from various industries is propelling the growth of the big data market in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global big data market and is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Growing manufacturing industries in the Asia Pacific predicts the region to be the fastest growing for global big data market. Countries including India, Japan, and China are projected to lead the big data market in the region over forecast period. Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions presently holds smallest share in the terms of revenue, also shows countless potential to garner unexploited business prospects for big data services and analytics during the forecast period.

Key Players

IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation Microsoft Corporation Splunk Incorporated Amazon Web Services Intel Corporation NetApp, Inc. Google TIBCO Software Inc. Dell Inc. VMware Inc. MicroStrategy, Inc. SAP SE EMC Corporation, Cloudera, Inc. Karmasphere Inc. HORTONWORKS, INC. Teradata Corporation HP Enterprise

Competitor overview

Leading industry players includes IBM, Google, HP, SAP, Oracle, and Cloudera are progressively spending in R and D, for the growth of combined big data solutions to offer enhanced analytics and unified management of data. Corporations are focusing on the mergers and acquisition to expand their product portfolio with the big data and other mainframe technologies. For instance, in 2015, company Microsoft acquired the Revolution Analytics to develop its business for the cloud base platform. IBM acquired Cloudant and Cleversafe to reinforce its cloud platform business.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on this Market

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/big-data-market-1953

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising demand for scalable and high-security solutions

5.2.2 Increasing variety and volume of business data generated from various sources

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing demand for third-party managed security service providers

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of data security awareness

5.4.2 Lack of security expertise and skilled personnel

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Software/Algorithm Developers

5.5.2 System Integrators

5.5.3 Service/Solution Providers

5.5.4 End Users

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Platform Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of End-Users

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

Continued………..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com