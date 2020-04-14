Li-Fi technology Market 2020: Size, Applications, Trend, Growth, Top Companies like Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc, LVX System, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., PureLiFi and 2025 Forecast Research

Global Li-Fi technology Market 2020 report provides research based global analysis of the Li-Fi technology market based on key manufacturers, Li-Fi technology market Size, Share and Growth structure information. The major drivers of the Li-Fi technology market are increasing awareness, increasing demand from consumer’s prospective Li-Fi technology market is growing by global business needs.

The Li-Fi technology market is expected to show a significant growth rate owing to an increasing demand for advanced data transmission technology and the rising demand for higher bandwidths.

Increasing adoption for vehicle to vehicle communication in automotive industry is estimated to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Li-Fi doesn’t work under direct sunlight is a factor which would hinder the growth of the market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing early adoption of Li-Fi technology in the region.

Key players covered in the report :

• Acuity Brands, Inc.

• Cree, Inc

• LVX System

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• PureLiFi

• SISOFT

• Signify Holding

• VLNCOMM

• …

