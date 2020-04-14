Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities And Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market, analyzes and researches the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Acuity Brands Lighting
Cooper Industries, Inc
Cree, Inc
Future Energy Solutions
General Electric Lighting
IGOR Inc
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Lunera Lighting
SIB Lighting
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Application, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) can be split into
Municipal
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Lighting as a Service (LaaS)
1.1. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Overview
1.1.1. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market by Type
1.3.1. Indoor
1.3.2. Outdoor
1.4. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Municipal
1.4.2. Commercial
1.4.3. Industrial
1.4.4. Other
Chapter Two: Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Acuity Brands Lighting
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Cooper Industries, Inc
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Cree, Inc
3.3.1. Company Profil
Continued….
