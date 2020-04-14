Lithium Market Report 2020, Global Analysis, Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Companies Mentioned:

Albemarle Corporation

Altura Mining

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Galaxy Resources Limited

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Lithium Americas Corp.

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Neometals Ltd

Orocobre Limited

Tianqi Lithium Corp

Lithium is among the most abundant elements on earth. Though lithium is found in over 130 mineralogical species, yet petalite, lepidolite and spodumene are some commercially viable minerals. In addition, sea water, sedimentary clays, oil field brines and geothermal brines are some sources of lithium. Lithium is processed into lithium carbonate which is widely employed in glasses, ceramics and pharmaceuticals.

The report “Lithium Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmentation, Regional Framework and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Lithium Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

The global lithium market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as metal, compound and alloy. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as battery, air treatment, glass and ceramics, metallurgy and others. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as industrial, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, medical and others.

