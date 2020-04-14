Location Intelligence Analytics Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | SAS, Esri, Oracle, Cisco

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Location Intelligence Analytics. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAS (United States), Esri (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco (United States), IBM (United States), Pitney Bowes (United States), Microsoft (United States), Galigeo (France), Purple (United Kingdom) and GeoMoby (Australia).

The global Location Intelligence Analytics market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to growth in portable navigation devices, web-mapping services, and smart phone applications across the globe. Location intelligence helps detect risks, patterns, and opportunities for businesses with the help of physical geography, demographics, and data pertaining to the location.

Market Trend

High Adoption due to Location Intelligence Merging with Business Intelligence

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Streaming

Market Drivers

Rising Use of Spatial Data as well as Analytical Tools

High Adoption of Location-Based Applications Among Consumers

Upsurging Requirements of Predictive Analytics for Business

Opportunities

High Demand due to Autonomous Mobility

Increasing Demand due to Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Growing Popularity of Social Media for Customer Engagement

Restraints

The Increasing Concern Regarding Legal Concerns as well as Data Privacy Issues

Challenges

Lack of Uniform Regulatory Norms

High Initial Cost of Deployment

The Global Location Intelligence Analytics is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Location Type (Indoor location, Outdoor location), Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding, Data Integration and ETL, Reporting and Visualization, Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis, Others (DBMS and Data storage software))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

