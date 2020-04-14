Metals Recovery Services Market 2020: Global Scenario, Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trend and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Metals Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metals Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metals Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
US Ecology
Arch Enterprises Refinery
Avanti Hazardous Waste
BASF
Betts Metals
CDS Environmental Services
Ecodem
Enviro-Chem
FLSmidth
FROMAT
Gannon & Scott
Harsco
JBR Recovery
Kaug Refinery
Landale Metals
Materion
Metallix Refining
MRT
Noble Metal Services
Richmond Steel Recycling
RSBruce
Sims Recycling Solutions
Starpal
Stebgo Metals
Sunshine Recycling
Swerea
TMS International
URSG
Vrobal
Wheelabrator Technologies
Bourque Metal
Premier Recycling
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Precious Metal
Base Metal
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Medical
Consumer Goods
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metals Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metals Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metals Recovery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Precious Metal
1.4.3 Base Metal
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Medical
1.5.4 Consumer Goods
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size
2.2 Metals Recovery Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Metals Recovery Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Metals Recovery Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Metals Recovery Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Metals Recovery Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Metals Recovery Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Metals Recovery Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 US Ecology
12.1.1 US Ecology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.1.4 US Ecology Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 US Ecology Recent Development
12.2 Arch Enterprises Refinery
12.2.1 Arch Enterprises Refinery Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.2.4 Arch Enterprises Refinery Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Arch Enterprises Refinery Recent Development
12.3 Avanti Hazardous Waste
12.3.1 Avanti Hazardous Waste Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.3.4 Avanti Hazardous Waste Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Avanti Hazardous Waste Recent Development
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 BASF Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.4.4 BASF Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 BASF Recent Development
12.5 Betts Metals
12.5.1 Betts Metals Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.5.4 Betts Metals Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Betts Metals Recent Development
12.6 CDS Environmental Services
12.6.1 CDS Environmental Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.6.4 CDS Environmental Services Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CDS Environmental Services Recent Development
12.7 Ecodem
12.7.1 Ecodem Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.7.4 Ecodem Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ecodem Recent Development
12.8 Enviro-Chem
12.8.1 Enviro-Chem Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.8.4 Enviro-Chem Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Enviro-Chem Recent Development
12.9 FLSmidth
12.9.1 FLSmidth Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.9.4 FLSmidth Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 FLSmidth Recent Development
12.10 FROMAT
12.10.1 FROMAT Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Metals Recovery Services Introduction
12.10.4 FROMAT Revenue in Metals Recovery Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 FROMAT Recent Development
12.11 Gannon & Scott
12.12 Harsco
12.13 JBR Recovery
12.14 Kaug Refinery
12.15 Landale Metals
12.16 Materion
12.17 Metallix Refining
12.18 MRT
12.19 Noble Metal Services
12.20 Richmond Steel Recycling
12.21 RSBruce
12.22 Sims Recycling Solutions
12.23 Starpal
12.24 Stebgo Metals
12.25 Sunshine Recycling
12.26 Swerea
12.27 TMS International
12.28 URSG
12.29 Vrobal
12.30 Wheelabrator Technologies
12.3Chapter One: Bourque Metal
12.3Chapter Two: Premier Recycling
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
