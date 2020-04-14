Neuromodulation Market Projected to reach $11,717 million by 2022 | Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, LivaNova, Boston Scientific Corporation

The global neuromodulation market size is expected to reach $11,717 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2022. The global neuromodulation devices market is estimated to reach $11,717 million by 2022.
The major manufacturers covered in this report: Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, BioControl Medical, Bioness Inc., EnteroMedics Inc, Nevro Corporation and NeuroPace Inc
Neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer disease, cerebrovascular diseases, and Parkinson’s disease affect the central and peripheral nervous system. Bacterial, viral, and fungal infections can also cause neurological disorders. To manage such disorders, neuromodulation is used, wherein small electrodes generate electrical most precise stimulation with the help of pulse generators to supplement neurological activities in effected people. The electrodes are generally placed directly in the brain or peripheral nerves or spinal cord whereas pulse generators are implanted within the skin. The key drivers for the growth of neuromodulation market include rise in geriatric population, their vulnerability for neurological disorders, increase in incidence of neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and the increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices. However, restrains, such as lack of trained healthcare professionals and stringent approval policies, are expected to hinder the market.
Scope of the report:
This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.
Most important Technology of Neuromodulation covered in this report are:
- Internal neuromodulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Other Neuromodulation Technologies
- External neuromodulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Most important Application of Neuromodulation covered in this report are:
- Chronic Pain Management
- Failed back syndrome
- Epilepsy
- Tremor
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Depression
- Dystonia
- Gastroparesis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Migraine
- Other Applications
Scope of the study:
- The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics
- It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market
- The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector
- It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario
- The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.
