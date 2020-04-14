Neuromodulation Market Projected to reach $11,717 million by 2022 | Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, LivaNova, Boston Scientific Corporation

The global neuromodulation market size is expected to reach $11,717 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2022. The global neuromodulation devices market is estimated to reach $11,717 million by 2022.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, BioControl Medical, Bioness Inc., EnteroMedics Inc, Nevro Corporation and NeuroPace Inc

Neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer disease, cerebrovascular diseases, and Parkinson’s disease affect the central and peripheral nervous system. Bacterial, viral, and fungal infections can also cause neurological disorders. To manage such disorders, neuromodulation is used, wherein small electrodes generate electrical most precise stimulation with the help of pulse generators to supplement neurological activities in effected people. The electrodes are generally placed directly in the brain or peripheral nerves or spinal cord whereas pulse generators are implanted within the skin. The key drivers for the growth of neuromodulation market include rise in geriatric population, their vulnerability for neurological disorders, increase in incidence of neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and the increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices. However, restrains, such as lack of trained healthcare professionals and stringent approval policies, are expected to hinder the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Technology of Neuromodulation covered in this report are:

Internal neuromodulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Other Neuromodulation Technologies

External neuromodulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Most important Application of Neuromodulation covered in this report are:

Chronic Pain Management

Failed back syndrome

Epilepsy

Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s disease

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Migraine

Other Applications

