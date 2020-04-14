Oriented strand board for Construction Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The global Oriented strand board for Construction market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oriented strand board for Construction market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Oriented strand board for Construction market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oriented strand board for Construction market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oriented strand board for Construction market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

Sahachai Particle Board

Roseburg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Segment by Application

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Other

