Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Paper and Paperboard Packaging industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Paper and paperboard packaging are thick paper based material used for wrapping products. It can be easily cut and shaped, and have lightweight. This market is involved from core products to consulting services markets. It is most preferred material for packaging as a result of its cheap cost and handy properties. This industry is expeditiously rising in specific set of applications such as food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, etc. Rising disposable income has led to increase in consumption of ready meals, packaged foods, junk foods, etc. However, growing demand from food industry has accelerated the growth of paper and paperboard packaging market. In addition, intensifying concerns for biodegradable materials with pressure from governing authorities has added on to the demand of this market.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the paperboard packaging market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the paper and paperboard packaging industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Amcor Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

ITC Ltd., DS Smith Plc

Packaging Corporation of America

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Mondi Group

Metsa Group

RockTenn Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper Company

Sappi Limited

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Grade:

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

Folding Box Board (FBB)

White Line Chipboard (WLC)

Glassine & Greaseproof Paper

Label Paper

Others (Liquid Packaging Grade, Parchment Paper, Vegetable Paper, And Filter Paper)

Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Type:

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Flexible Paper Packaging

Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Applications:

Food

Beverages

Personal & Homecare

Others (Education & Stationary, Construction)

Paper And Paperboard Packaging By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World (ROW)

The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Grade

Chapter 6 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry

