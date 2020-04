Parcel Sortation Systems Market 2020 Refreshing Trends | Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., and More

Parcel Sortation Systems Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others.

Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.

Top Key Players in the Parcel Sortation Systems Market are as Follows at:- GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Linear Parcel Sortation Systems, Loop Parcel Sortation Systems), End-User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Airports, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply, Food & Beverages, Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing industrial shift towards automation is escalating the market growth

Rising distribution overheads is driving the market growth

Growing adoption of E-Commerce and E-trading

Increasing demand of IOT technology is is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Higher maintenance cost and initial investment is expected to restrain the market growth

Data violation will hinder the overall sorting process hindering the market growth

Various government regulations against the automation in the industries can restrain the market demand

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Global Automated Material Handling Systems Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Parcel Sortation Systems Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parcel Sortation Systems Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

