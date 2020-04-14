Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Research Reports Analysis by 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market as per product, application, and region.

segmented as follows:

Integrated/Closed catheters

Peripheral insertion catheters

Use of integrated/closed intravenous (IV) catheters is rapidly increasing over conventional intravenous (IV) catheters due to capacity of integrated catheters to apply power while injecting medicine in the circulation. Integrated intravenous (IV) catheters are used for injecting contrast media into the circulation system prior to computed tomography (CT) imaging. On the other hand, high cost of the integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters is restraining the growth of integrated peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in economically backward markets.

Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market: Regional Dynamics

Geographically, the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). Currently, North America is leading the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market and is followed by Europe. Factors such as existence of a large pool of geriatric population, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending and advancement in technology resulting in higher rates of surgical procedures in this region are boosting the growth of the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters due to increasing disposable income, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region. In addition, countries such as China and India have the largest population pool in the world and thus the large geriatric population of both the countries will lead to an increasing patient population in the near future. Some of the players contributing to the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market include Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickenson and Co., Teleflex Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies, Vygon SA, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Medical Components Inc. and VIGMED AB.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

