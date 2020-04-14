Personalized Medicine Market Is Projected To Expand At A Robust CAGR Of +11% By 2026 Analysis by Industry Outlook, Estimated Size, Valuable Share, Current Demand and Future Trends

Personalized medicine companies seek to combat the scourge of cancer through personalized care, driving interest in patient-specific treatments that require testing.

The global personalized medicine (PM) market size was estimated at USD 1.57 trillion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of +11% during the forecast period. Personalized medicine promises a paradigm shift in diagnosis and care delivery as the treatment is based on data leveraged from a holistic view of an individual patient. Proliferation of sequencing methodologies, especially Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), due to rising cost of sequencing and development of Human Genome Project in genomics field is expected to drive the market.

Key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare; Illumina, Inc.; Asuragen, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Dako A/S; Exact Science Corporation; Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.);Decode Genetics, Inc.;Genelex Corporation; Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.; Precision Biologics, Inc.; QIAGEN; Celera Diagnostics LLC; and Biogen, Inc.

The main goal for the dissemination of this information is to give a descriptive analysis of how the trends could potentially affect the upcoming future of Personalized Medicine market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with precise information.

In the geographic segmentation, the regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America are given major importance. The top key driving forces of Personalized Medicine market in every particular market is mentioned with restraints and opportunities. The restraints are also given a counter act which prove to be an opportunity for this market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 respectively.

Personalized Medicine market is also explained to the clients as a holistic snapshot of a competitive landscape within the given competitive forecast period. A comparative analysis of regional players and segmentations, which helps readers get a better understanding of the areas and resources with better understanding.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Personalized Medicine Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Personalized Medicine Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Personalized Medicine Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Personalized Medicine Market, By Application Analysis:

8 Personalized Medicine Market, By product Analysis:

9 Personalized Medicine Market, By End User Analysis:

10 Personalized Medicine Market, By Geographic Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

