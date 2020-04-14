Phenolic Resin Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast To 2030

The report studies the Phenolic Resin Market status and outlook of Global and major regions from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in global industry, and splits by product type and applications, end industries.

According to the report, the global phenolic resin market was estimated to account for over US$ 11.5 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Some Of The Prominent Players Present In The Phenolic Resin Market Include:

Hexion, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., DIC CORPORATION, Plastics Engineering Company, SI Group, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Kolon Industries, Inc., SHANDONG LAIWU RUNDA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD, and Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, among others.

Segmentation Based On:

BY TYPE

Resol Resin, Novolac Resin Others

BY APPLICATION

Wood Adhesives,Lamination,Molding,Foundry,InsulationOthers

BY END-USE INDUSTRY

Automotive,Building & Construction,Furniture,Electrical & Electronics,Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for phenolic resins and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing automotive production, growth of building & construction industries, and development of bio-based phenolic resins are expected to drive regional market growth in the coming years.

Key Objective of This Report:

-The report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

-This report provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

-It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

-It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future growth

-It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

