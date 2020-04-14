Polio Vaccine Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2020-2027 with Leading Key Players- Bibcol, BIO-MED, GlaxoSmithKline plc, IMBCA

The Polio Vaccine Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The Polio Vaccine Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Polio Vaccine Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Leading Companies:

Bibcol

BIO-MED

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD

IMBCA

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Tiantan Biological

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis (polio). Two types are used an inactivated poliovirus given by injection (IPV) and a weakened poliovirus given by mouth (OPV). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends all children aged 2 months, 4 months, 6-18 months and age ranging from 4 to 6 years be fully vaccinated against polio. Polio vaccines can be used as a single drug or mixed with a mixture of drugs. The combined polio vaccine drugs are used to fight against Diptheria, tetanus, and infections caused by the hepatitis B virus.

The polio vaccine market is anticipated to grow due to rising awareness of poliovirus diseases and the growing need for vaccinating children among nations. Moreover, increasing investments for the development of different types of polio vaccines and a rise in the number of annual dosage for polio vaccines around the globe is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

