Probiotics Market Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities 2030 & Key Players Chr. Hansen, Holding A/S, Dannon Ltd., Yakult Honsha

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Probiotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global probiotics market is estimated to be over US$ 52.3 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Probiotics are the yeasts and live bacteria that offer benefits to the digestion system. They are usually considered as the germ-causing diseases, but our body comprises both, good and bad bacteria. They are present in most foods like yogurt and supplements. Different types of probiotics have dissimilar impact on the body. The common type of bacteria is Lactobacillus that is present in yogurt and fermented foods. Bifidobacterium is another type of bacteria that can be seen in dairy products and is capable of curing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Major Players Included:

The prominent players in the global probiotics market are Chr. Hansen, Holding A/S, Dannon Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Kerry Inc., Nestle, Bifodan A/S , PROBI, DuPont., glacbiotech Co., Ltd., UAS Laboratories, among others.

Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19’s Impact on “Probiotics Market”@ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/162

Scope of Report:

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to increasing health awareness among population followed by demand for probiotics fortified food and technological advancement in probiotics products. Moreover, factors such as increasing consumer awareness about healthy diets. In emerging countries particularly in Japan, the increase in the aging population are anticipated to boost the growth of the probiotics market over the forecast period. However, regulations related to probiotic product, high R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains and stringent international quality standards are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

Extensive research and development by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce probiotics technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to growth of the market. In 2019, Bifodan A/S, in collaboration with The Biomedicine group at Aalborg University (AAU), Denmark to enhance effectiveness of research across academia and industry related to the application of probiotics in health and disease.

The rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare and search for healthy food products for consumption among consumers. As probiotics have proven strong benefits related to health, more specifically to the human digestive system is a major driver for the market. The most commonly used bacteria include Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli, which are found in various dairy products, including yogurt and foods & beverages. Yogurt is the most popular option for consumption of probiotics in the dairy category, manufacturers are coming up with a variety of options in the yogurt category. This in turn aids the substantial growth of the probiotics market.

Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/162

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in probiotics market over forecast period. Increasing demand for nutritional food products and rising population coupled with the rising in disposable income which create lucrative opportunity for growth of the market in this region. Moreover strong demand from countries such as India, China as well as Australia is contributing to the overall growth. For instance, North America, is also expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers are investing in pharmaceutical industries whichcontributes to the regional market growth.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

To Get More Knowledge about COVID-19 Impact on Probiotics Market Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/162

About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com