Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2019-2030 | STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks

According to the report, the global real-time location systems for healthcare market is estimated to account for over US$ 1.35 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2030.

Real-time location systems are used in healthcare studies the obstacles by various factors and guides the producers for delivering optimal solutions to end users. Keeping in mind the PESTEL factors, report accurately focuses on the growing customers’ needs and lucrative decisions for better return on investment. Real-time data is cautiously sought by experts for deciding strategies that would bring abundant profit to businesses over the forecast period.

Top Players:

Some of the prominent players in the real-time location systems for healthcare market include STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group, among others.

Growing Factors:

Real-time location systems are parts of IoT devices used in healthcare facilities that help in capturing real-time information from remote locations. There have been various wall-penetrating technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and various others that are used in IoT solutions. These help in sending & receiving signals across walls; for instance, Wi-Fi sensors can communicate with monitor unit that is located a few feet away and tracks temperature.

North America is expected to dominate the real-time location systems for healthcare market owing to factors such as adoption of the technology by several hospitals in the U.S. for safe & effective communications and presence of various market players in region. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets of healthcare sector followed by Canada.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest CAGR in real-time location systems for healthcare market over the forecast period 2019 to 2030, owing to advancements in healthcare facilities in developing countries such as China, India, and others.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the real-time location systems for healthcare market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the real-time location systems for healthcare market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the real-time location systems for healthcare market industry worldwide?

Table of Contents

GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING

Hardware Software Services

6.GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY

Ultra-Wideband Technology Bluetooth Low Energy Wi-Fi Others

7.GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management Staff Locating & Monitoring Access Control Supply Chain Management Others

8. GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FACILITY TYPE

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Senior Living Facilities

