RESIDENTIAL LIGHTING MARKET SURPRISING GROWTH | GENERATION LIGHTING; ARTCRAFT LIGHTING; WHITECROFT LIGHTING; AIRFAL INTERNATIONAL; NESSA.IN; LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO., INC; HAVELLS INDIA LTD.; NEW SUNSHINE AND LEDURE LIGHTINGS LIMITED. AND MORE

A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Residential Lighting Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Residential Lighting Market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Market key players Involved in the study are Zumtobel Group; EVERLIGHT; Hinkley Lighting; IKIO LED LIGHTING; Generation Lighting; Artcraft Lighting; Whitecroft Lighting; Airfal International; Nessa.in; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; Havells India Ltd.; New Sunshine and LEDURE LIGHTINGS LIMITED. and More

Global residential lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Some of the Major company has shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Residential Lighting Market:

Rapid innovations and advancements in technologies in the market; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Significant rise in the levels of smart homes and integration of IoT services globally resulting in greater usage of smart residential lighting; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Presence of certain regulations and compliances regarding the usage of incandescent bulbs due to their environmental effects resulting in greater adoption of LED lighting; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of rivalry from cheaper products manufactured in the China region; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of lower quality of products flooding the market resulting in hindrance towards the adoption of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Residential Lighting Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Residential Lighting Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Cree, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hubbell; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Signify Holding; Osram; ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.; Panasonic Corporation; Masco Corporation; Eaton; Kenroy Home; Briloner Leuchten; Legero Lighting India Pvt Ltd; NICHIA CORPORATION; Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Zumtobel Group; EVERLIGHT; Hinkley Lighting; IKIO LED LIGHTING; Generation Lighting; Artcraft Lighting; Whitecroft Lighting; Airfal International; Nessa.in; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; Havells India Ltd.; New Sunshine and LEDURE LIGHTINGS LIMITED.

