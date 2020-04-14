Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market report is a comprehensive study focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size is anticipated to reach USD 8,781.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.5%.

The major key players operating in the robotic process automation (RPA) market include Blue Prism Group Plc (UK), Celaton Ltd. (UK), Softomotive (UK), Kofax Ltd. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Automation Anywhere Inc. (U.S.), Ipsoft, Inc. (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Daythree Business Services sdn bhd (Malaysia), and Kryon Systems (Israel).

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market report include:

Robotic Process Automation by Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solution

Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation by Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

Robotic Process Automation by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Tool Based

Model-Based Application Tools

Process-Based Application Tools

Service Based

Consulting

Integration and Development

Training

Robotic Process Automation by Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Pharma

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Robotic Process Automation by Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation by Region Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

