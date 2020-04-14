Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market outlook
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market trends
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market forecast
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market 2019 overview
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market growth analysis
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size is anticipated to reach USD 8,781.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.5%.
The major key players operating in the robotic process automation (RPA) market include Blue Prism Group Plc (UK), Celaton Ltd. (UK), Softomotive (UK), Kofax Ltd. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Automation Anywhere Inc. (U.S.), Ipsoft, Inc. (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Daythree Business Services sdn bhd (Malaysia), and Kryon Systems (Israel).
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market report include:
Robotic Process Automation by Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
Automated Solution
Decision Support and Management Solution
Interaction Solution
Robotic Process Automation by Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
Rule Based
Knowledge Based
Robotic Process Automation by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
Tool Based
Model-Based Application Tools
Process-Based Application Tools
Service Based
Consulting
Integration and Development
Training
Robotic Process Automation by Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
IT & Telecom
Healthcare and Pharma
BFSI
Manufacturing
Logistics
Retail
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Robotic Process Automation by Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs)
Large Enterprises
Robotic Process Automation by Region Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Israel
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Key features of this report:
- The report would provide a comprehensive analysis on the current and future market trends
- Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets
- Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market along with ranking analysis for the key players
- Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
- Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market
