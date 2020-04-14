Rooftop Unit Control Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2019 – 2029

Rooftop Unit Control: Market Outlook

Rooftop unit control is installed in industrial and commercial rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to improve control of components and reducing total energy consumption of the rooftop units. Rooftop unit control has become an essential part of rooftop units as they reduce energy consumption and greatly reduces operation costs for the operator. Because of this, retrofitting of rooftop unit control has increased significantly in industrial and commercial settings. Growing concerns for energy consumption reduction and government regulations are expected to play a vital role in the growth of rooftop unit control market.

Rooftop Unit Control: Market Dynamics

One of the main reasons rooftop unit controls are in demand is the high amount of energy savings they help achieve for operating rooftop HVAC units. Rooftop unit controls the supply fan speed depending on the operation of the HVAC unit, like ventilation, heating stage or cooling stage. The rooftop units usually consumer more air than required with constant airflow and rooftop unit control regulates the air supply depending on how much air is required for a particular operation.

Growing age of rooftop units without rooftop unit control presents major opportunities for players in the market, as upgrading to a more energy efficient model is often cost consuming. Hence retrofitting older models with rooftop unit control is more economical to operators. Lack of skilled professionals for operating control units and complex installation procedures for retrofitting older units is expected to hamper the growth of rooftop unit control market.

Rooftop Unit Control: Market Segmentation

The overall rooftop unit control market can been segmented on the basis of monitoring access as:

Remote Access

On-site

The overall rooftop unit control market can been segmented on the basis of rooftop unit capacity as:

<10 tons

10-25 tons

25-50 tons

Above 50 tons

The overall rooftop unit control market can been segmented on the basis of installation as:

New installation

Retrofit

The overall rooftop unit control market can been segmented on the basis of application as:

Industrial

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Workspaces

Shopping Malls

Other Commercial Applications

Rooftop Unit Control Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is considered as a major industrial hub with a large number of industries and commercial buildings. The region has one of the high degree installations of rooftop units in and hence is expected to lead the demand for rooftop unit controls. With a large proportion of rooftop units installed in the earlier part of the century, retrofit of rooftop unit control is also expected to be dominant in the region.

North America is expected to follow Europe, in terms of demand for rooftop unit control. China and India are witnessing a rapid expansion in construction of commercial buildings with a great number of SEZs being setup in various parts of the countries. This is expected to create significant demand for rooftop units and rooftop unit control in the coming years. Hence, South Asia and East Asia regions are expected to witness a rapid growth in the adoption of rooftop unit control over the forecast period.

Africa is witnessing a significant flow of investments from U.S. and China to develop the infrastructure in the region, which is expected to give rise to a number of industries being set-up in the region. The region is hence expected to witness above average growth in the demand for rooftop unit control in the coming years. Latin America is expected to hold a minor share in the rooftop unit control market but is expected to witness moderate growth over the latter half of the forecast period.

Rooftop Unit Control Market: Market Participants

