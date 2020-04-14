Sanitary Ware Market Emerging Trends & Competitive Outlook: LIXIL Group Corporation; CERA Sanitary ware Limited; Jaquar; RAK CERAMICS; others

The Latest survey report on Sanitary Ware Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global SANITARY WARE market.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are LIXIL Group Corporation; CERA Sanitary ware Limited; Jaquar; RAK CERAMICS; TOTO LTD.; Geberit AG; Roca Sanitario, S.A.; Duravit AG; Duratex; Villeroy & Boch AG; Hindware Homes; Kohler Co.; Cersanit; Lecico Egypt; Saudi Ceramics; SCG; Hansgrohe; Shanghai Aquacubic Sanitary ware Co., Ltd; Euro Ceramics Ltd.; Eagle Ceramics; Sanso sanitary; Sanyo Ceramic and Devon & Devon S.p.A. among others.

Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sanitary-ware-market

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Sanitary Ware Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Toilet Sink/Water Closet, Toilet Seats, Bathtubs, Faucets, Wash Basin, Urinals, Showers, Bathroom Accessories, Vanities, Medicine Cabinets, Bidets, Mirrors, Pedestal, Cistern, Others),

Material (Ceramic, Pressed Metal, Acrylic Plastics & Perspex, Others),

Application (Kitchen, Bathroom),

Target Consumers (B2B, B2C),

End-User (Residential, Commercial)

Unique structure of the report

Global sanitary ware market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in greater purchasing power along with abundance of source materials.

Sanitary ware is bathroom/kitchen fixtures that are produced from several source materials such as glass, metals, acrylics, ceramics, etc. With the abundance in availability of ceramics currently, its adoption has increased significantly. These products are used in keeping the hygiene of individuals, and also for cleaning/maintaining the cleanliness in the surroundings.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing levels of construction activities associated with residential and commercial infrastructures is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of ceramic sanitary ware due to its resistance against chemicals, light-weight structure and resistance against large-scale pressure is expected to foster growth in the market

Concerns regarding the environment amongst the disposal and recycling of sanitary ware is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Fluctuations in the prices of ceramic sanitary ware products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2018, LIXIL Group Corporation announced that they had acquired Sentini Sanitary ware from SENTINI including the acquisition of a sanitary ware plant of the organisation. The acquisition was agreed for a 96% stake in Sentini Sanitary ware while LIXIL will invest an estimated USD 65 million inclusive of the expansion of the plant. This acquisition will help LIXIL establish them as a market leader for bathroom and kitchen products in the Indian region as they look to expand their presence globally.

In April 2017, Jaquar announced that they had acquired Euro Ceramics Ltd.’s sanitary ware factory for an approximate amount of USD 15.5 million situated in Kutch, Gujarat. They are planning to expand the acquired facility as they plan on expanding their business operations and production capability.

Research Methodology: Global Sanitary Ware Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Sanitary Ware Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Sanitary Ware Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Sanitary Ware Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Sanitary Ware Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Sanitary Ware Market Report at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sanitary-ware-market

At the Last, Sanitary Ware industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

Thanks for reading this article; we can also provide individual chapter wise or region wise section report version like North America, Europe or Asia, Latin America Middle East & Africa according to your requirement.