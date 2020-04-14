Scenarios of impact of Coronavirus on CCTV Camera Market

CCTV Camera Market, By Type (Bullet Camera, Dome Camera, PTZ Camera, Box Camera, Others) By Technology (Analogue, IP/Network, HD) By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Government) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

CCTV offers the wide range of benefits for the industrial sectors particularly in businesses. It provides solutions such as information management and business intelligence in sectors including retail to deliver real time analysis of customer movement and traffic patterns in the outlets.

The use of the CCTV cameras at traffic signals allows the movement observing of the traffic, it permits the specialists to understand traffic density at the peak hours and therefore aid in decreasing the traffic jamming at the signals. Furthermore, use of these cameras at the commercial places increases the safety procedures and hence help to decrease risks from any theft or robbery thereby propel the market. The use of the cameras for video analytics traits such as motion detection, heat mapping, people counting, among various others is projected to further propel the market growth of CCTV cameras in coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Dome Camera

Bullet Camera

Box Camera

PTZ Camera

others

By Technology

Analogue CCTV Camera

IP/Network CCTV Camera

HD CCTV Camera

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Analog segment is anticipated to be the primary sub-segment. Low cost related with the analog cameras is anticipated to boost the market growth of sub-segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, government. Commercial infrastructure is anticipated to be largest. This is accredited to the great demand from the industrial segment in order to defend the commercial assets and property such as data, inventory, and files.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the global CCTV Camera market can be divided by the major regions which contain North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region captured highest share in overall revenue of the global CCTV camera market in the 2018. Furthermore, in the coming years, India and China are anticipated to be the key market in Asian CCTV camera market. Europe and North America stood at second and third place in the global CCTV camera market in 2018. North America is the most competitive markets through the globe with numerous regional and a few large global players. In next few years, LAMEA is expected to attain considerable share in global CCTV camera market till 2026.

Key Players

Samsung Techwin Honeywell International Inc. Baxawell, Hikvision Toshiba Corporation Panasonic System Network Co. Limited Schneider Electric Axis Corporation ADT Security Systems Bosch Security Systems Inc. Checkpoint system Vicon industries Mitsubishi Electric

Competitor overview

The market structures intense competition with numerous players operating through the major sectors of global CCTV market: software product development, product manufacturing, and services. The noteworthy demand for the products with excellent video quality, high precision, and state-of-the-art features such as the facial recognition have encouraged the software developers and product manufacturers to introduce the technologically innovative products. Presence of several noticeable vendors in market has led to intense cost declines and the accessibility of several product diversities at competitive prices.

Some of major vendors operating in global CCTV market are Samsung Techwin, Baxawell, Hikvision, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Schneider Electric, Panasonic System Network Co. Limited, Axis Corporation, Bosch Security Systems Inc., ADT Security Systems, Checkpoint system, Mitsubishi Electric and Vicon industries.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Rising Security and Safety Concern

2.1.2 Traffic Monitoring in Developing Countries

2.1.3 Enhanced Business Productivity

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 High Initial Cost

2.2.2 Privacy Issues

2.3 CCTV Supply Chain Process

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global CCTV Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 Analog

3.2.1.1 Television Lines (TVL)

3.2.1.2 AHD, HD-SDI, & HD-CVI

3.2.1.3 Transport Video Interface (TVI)

3.2.2 IP

4 Global CCTV Market, By Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-segment

4.2.1 Analog CCTV Components

4.2.1.1 Camera

4.2.1.2 Security DVR

4.2.1.3 Cables

4.2.1.4 BNC Connectors

4.2.2 IP CCTV Components

4.2.2.1 Network Video Recorder

4.2.2.2 PoE Switch

4.2.2.3 Monitor

5 Global CCTV Market, By Verticals

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sub-segment

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Media & Entertainment

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 BFSI

5.2.6 Transportation

5.2.7 Education

Continued………..

