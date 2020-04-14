Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | Electrolux; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Corporation; others

The Latest survey report on Smart Kitchen Appliances Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global SMART KITCHEN APPLIANCES market.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study areElectrolux; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Haier Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; Daewoo Electronics; Sub-Zero Group, Inc.; Midea Group; Anova Applied Electronics, Inc.; Hangzhou Robam Electric Co.; Behmor, Inc.; Belkin International, Inc.; Nutribullet.com and June Life Inc. among others.

Global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Ovens, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Cookware & Cooktops, Scale & Thermometers, Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Commercial Retail Stores)

Unique structure of the report

Smart kitchen appliances are smart consumer electronic goods that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and other smart devices with the help of either internet/Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This interconnectivity provides users with the ability to give out commands to these appliances, operational monitoring, and also tracking their performance efficiency. These devices promote greater energy savings, reduce the wastage of resources while also providing better operational performance.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Advancements of operational technologies as well as their development is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of these devices due to the significant awareness and marketing activities conducted by various manufacturers is also expected to augment growth of the market

Large costs of these devices as compared to conventional products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant maintenance and repairing costs, if the products are not functioning properly is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, BSH Home Appliances Corporation announced that they had made a strategic investment in “Chefling”, a provider of smart kitchen solutions based on AI-platform. This investment will help BSH in providing their existing customers with smart kitchen appliances and needs as per their requirement. The consumer goods will help organise the inventory, suggest recipes, organize the budgets according to taste preferences. This investment will accelerate the rate of development and commercialization of these goods

In August 2018, Electrolux announced that they had expanded their partnership with Google for the integration of kitchen appliances with connected technologies and smart solutions. These products will be available in the European region and will be integrated with “Google Assistant” helping the consumers give out voice commands and commercialization will begin in early 2019

