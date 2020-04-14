Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size, share, growth, Analysis and Forecasts 2027

A stretch mark is a type of mark that develops when our skin stretches or shrinks suddenly. The unexpected change causes the collagen and elastin, which maintain our skin, to rupture. As the skin heals, stretch marks may appear. The treatment of various types of cells contributes to a full skin restoration that improves an individual’s aesthetic appearance. Therefore, people choose to treat the stretch marks, mainly because of their greater interest in the look of females.

Stretch marks treatment market is predicted to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of surgical procedures due to increasing obesity issues due to prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle and increasing cosmetic concerns among pregnant women. Moreover, stretch marks also occur in individuals who lose their weight. Rising investments by major players for the growing demand are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006721/

Top Leading companies are:

E.T. Browne Drug Co.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Basq Skincare

Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd

Laboratoires Expanscience

Merz North America, Inc.

Clarins Group

Hologic Inc.

Weleda AG

Mama Mio US, Inc.

The global stretch marks treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment and end user. Based on treatment, the market is segmented as microdermabrasion, topical products [oils, creams, lotion], laser [pulse-dye laser, fractional laser and others. On the basis of end user, the global stretch marks treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stretch marks treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stretch marks treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Stretch Marks Treatment Market – By Treatment

1.3.2 Stretch Marks Treatment Market – By End User

1.3.3 Stretch Marks Treatment Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. STRETCH MARKS TREATMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006721/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]