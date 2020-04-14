Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Size, Revenue, Production, CAGR, Consumption, Gross Margin, Price By 2026- Key Players

This report focuses on the global status of third-party logistics service providers, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of third party logistics service providers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Les principaux acteurs couverts par cette étude
Amazon Services
Steel Connect
Freightlink
Alliance UniChem IP
AxleHire
CEVA Logistics
Complemar Partners
Kuehne + Nagel
Darkstore
DHL International
Gebrüder Weiss
EWorld Fulfillment
Direct Link Worldwide
First Flight Solutions
Fulfillment America
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
On -Premise
Cloud
Market segment by application, divided into transport
aviation Industry
Land transport Industry
Maritime Transport Industry
Others
market segments by country / region, this report covers
North America in
Europe
China
Japan South
Asia – Central
India
and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are:
Global analysis Status of third party logistics suppliers, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Present the development of third party logistics service providers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for third-party logistics providers are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of third-party logistics suppliers
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the market size of third-party logistics providers by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On site
1.4 .3
Cloud-based market 1.5 per application
1.5.1 Global market share of third-party logistics service providers by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Air transport industry
1.5.3 Industry Land Transport
1.5.4 Shipping industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in World Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for third-party logistics providers (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends of third-party logistics providers by region
2.2.1 Market size of third-party logistics providers by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical share of the logistics supplier market by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Third-party logistics suppliers Projected market size by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Sector trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main trends in
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Market growth strategy for third-party logistics providers
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main actors of third-party logistics providers (opinion leaders)
Suite …
