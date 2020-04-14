Viscosupplementation Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

Viscosupplementation is a method in which a thick fluid called hyaluronate is injected into the knee joint. There are no remedies for osteoarthritis, so viscosupplementation will not counteract osteoarthritis of the knee. However, it is claimed that hyaluronate helps in improving the lubricating properties of the synovial fluid, lessen the pain from osteoarthritis of the knee, improves mobility, and provide a higher and more convenient level of activity. Viscosupplementation is a minimally invasive procedure which involves injection of gel-like substance. Currently hyaluronate injections are only approved viscosupplementation therapy of osteoarthritis of the knee. Hyaluronic acid (HA) or hyaluronate is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan that is distributed throughout the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues.

Viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, high patient awareness about new drugs. Moreover and devices for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rising obese population globally, rising investments by major players for the growing demand are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Bioventus Inc.

Anika Therapeutics

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew PLC

Ferring B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (Landec)

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented on the basis of course of treatment, anatomy and end user. Based on course of treatment, the market is segmented as Single Injection and multiple injection. Based on Anatomy, the market is segmented as Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Ankle Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Osteoarthritis. On the basis of end user, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory service centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global viscosupplementation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The viscosupplementation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Viscosupplementation Market – By Course of Treatment

1.3.2 Viscosupplementation Market – By Anatomy

1.3.3 Viscosupplementation Market – By End User

1.3.4 Viscosupplementation Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

