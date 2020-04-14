Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Sanofi-Aventis

The global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

Key companies operating in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market include: Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Sanofi-Aventis, Jamieson, Novartis, Teva (Actavis), Merck, Mylan, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer, ANGELINI, Biological E, CCEPCD, Huaxin Pharmaceutical, RLG Group ,

Leading players of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Leading Players

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segmentation by Product

, Cyanocobalamin Injection, Cyanocobalamin Oral, Cyanocobalamin Spray,

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segmentation by Application

, Hospitals, Clinics, Drugstore, Others,

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin)

1.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Cyanocobalamin Injection

1.2.3 Cyanocobalamin Oral

1.2.4 Cyanocobalamin Spray

1.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Drugstore

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Business

6.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Products Offered

6.1.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Recent Development

6.2 Endo International

6.2.1 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Endo International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Endo International Products Offered

6.2.5 Endo International Recent Development

6.3 Sanofi-Aventis

6.3.1 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Sanofi-Aventis Products Offered

6.3.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

6.4 Jamieson

6.4.1 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Jamieson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Jamieson Products Offered

6.4.5 Jamieson Recent Development

6.5 Novartis

6.5.1 Novartis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Novartis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Novartis Products Offered

6.5.5 Novartis Recent Development

6.6 Teva (Actavis)

6.6.1 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Teva (Actavis) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Teva (Actavis) Products Offered

6.6.5 Teva (Actavis) Recent Development

6.7 Merck

6.6.1 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Merck Products Offered

6.7.5 Merck Recent Development

6.8 Mylan

6.8.1 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Mylan Products Offered

6.8.5 Mylan Recent Development

6.9 Bayer HealthCare

6.9.1 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Bayer HealthCare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Bayer HealthCare Products Offered

6.9.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

6.10 Pfizer

6.10.1 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.10.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.11 ANGELINI

6.11.1 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 ANGELINI Products Offered

6.11.5 ANGELINI Recent Development

6.12 Biological E

6.12.1 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Biological E Products Offered

6.12.5 Biological E Recent Development

6.13 CCEPCD

6.13.1 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 CCEPCD Products Offered

6.13.5 CCEPCD Recent Development

6.14 Huaxin Pharmaceutical

6.14.1 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.14.5 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.15 RLG Group

6.15.1 RLG Group Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 RLG Group Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 RLG Group Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 RLG Group Products Offered

6.15.5 RLG Group Recent Development 7 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin)

7.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Distributors List

8.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

