Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Analysis by Top Manufactures-The Dow Chemical, Lenntech, Pall, Veolia, Amec Foster Wheeler, AQUARION, Carmeuse, Golder Associates, IDE Technologies, Miwatek, MWH Global, Newterra | Outlook 2025

Water and soil pollution are critical concerns in the mining industry and can be caused by toxic heavy metals, surfactants, fine particles of minerals, oil and grease, soaps and detergents, rubber, poisonous chemicals, high acidic or alkaline chemicals, and coal particles. The industry is looking for a sustainable practice to reduce its environmental impact. Mining chemicals along with water and wastewater treatment equipment play an important role in this by treating water to remove impurities and waste.

According to the report, one driver in market is need for sustainable practices in the mining industry. The mining industry is water intensive; it is used for activities such as extraction of minerals, which are present in solids and liquids forms, transport slurry, and protect dust. Thus, water is a vital component for mining companies; however, mining activities create an ecological imbalance due to high water use.

Also, the water run-off from the extraction activities is leading to pollution of the ground and surface water. This situation worsens in areas that are facing water scarcity, leading to local communities opposing mining activities.

Major Players in Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market are:

• The Dow Chemical

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• Lenntech

• Pall

• Veolia

• Amec Foster Wheeler

• AQUARION

• Aquatech International

• BioteQ Environmental Technologies

• Carmeuse

• Golder Associates

• IDE Technologies

• Miwatek

• MWH Global

• Newterra

• Saltworks Technologies

• …

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Breakdown Data by Type

• Water Treatment Equipment

• Wastewater Treatment

Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Breakdown Data by Application

• Oil And Gas Industry

• Water And Wastewater Industry

• Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Treatment Equipment

1.4.3 Wastewater Treatment

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Market Size

2.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production 2014-2025

2.2 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

4 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production

4.2.2 United States Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

5 Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Production by Type

6.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management for the Mining Revenue by Type

Continued…

