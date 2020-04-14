Welding Torch Neck Market: Market Development, Overview and Forecast up to 2029

Global Welding Torch Neck Market: Introduction

Welding operation finds its significant application in number of industries. Welding Torch Neck is considered to be among the necessary components in the overall welding equipment. Having a suitable welding torch neck may help in improving the accessibility to the welding joint as well as increases the operator comfort. Welding torch neck also impacts the overall operation cost. Trade and industrialization have reinforced each other.

The expanded demand for exports and goods have led to increase in the industrial manufacturing. This growing demand has significantly contributed to the growth of welding torch neck market. Owing to several benefits and necessity of Welding Torch Necks, the demand for Welding Torch Neck is estimated to witness significant pace. This, in turn, may considerably contribute to the growing market of Welding Torch Neck across the globe during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for automated welding equipment is estimated to be one of the key factor driving the demand for welding torch neck market. Automated welding systems offer various advantages leading to improved weld quality, increased output, decreased scrap and decreased variable labor cost. Combining mechanized torch and part motions with electronic recall of welding parameters results in a higher quality weld than can be accomplished. This offers instantaneous quality control.

An ongoing trend witnessed in the global welding torch neck market is the increasing quality focus of several manufacturing and fabrication companies to satisfy and retain their customers. This in turn is pushing the demand for relatively higher quality products on the backdrop of balancing the cost structure and providing a longer life to the equipment.

Global Welding Torch Neck Market: Segment

The global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented by Welding Type, Cooling Type, Welding Operation, By End Use Industry and Sales Channel

On the basis of Welding Type, the global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented as:

MIG/MAG Welding Torch Neck

TIG Welding Torch Neck

Plasma Welding Torch Neck

On the basis of Cooling Type, the global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented as:

Water-Cooled Welding Torch Neck

Air-Cooled Welding Torch Neck

On the basis of Welding Operation, the global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented as:

Manual Welding Torch Neck

Robotic Welding Torch Neck

On the basis of End Use Industry, the global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

General Fabrication

Shipyards and Offshore

Energy

Yellow Goods (Earth Moving Equipment, Fork Lifts, Agriculture Equipment)

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Welding Torch Neck market has been segmented as:

Online Sales

Offline Sales (Distributors, Retailers etc.)

Global Welding Torch Neck Market: Regional Outlook

Global Welding Torch Neck Market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. In terms of manufacturing capabilities, the U.S., China and EU-5 has some of the prominent welding torch neck manufacturers in the global market. The Europe and Asia Pacific region will provide the future growth for welding torch neck market as sales will be bolstered by continued economic growth in these regions as well as their abundance of service providers in these regions.

In this industry, there is ongoing technological shift from manual to robotic welding. As most of the end user industries such as General fabrication, Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Shipyards and Offshore, etc. have been moving to digitalization. Hence, these end user industries are estimated to adopt products such as robotic welding torch which can enhance the productivity and thus in-turn create positive environment among their workforce.

Global Welding Torch Neck Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Welding Torch Neck market include: