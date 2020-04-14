Well Testing Service Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

This report studies the global Well Testing Service market, analyzes and researches the Well Testing Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Expro International Group
Halliburton Company
Schlumberger
Tetra Technologies
Weatherford International
AGR Group
FMC Technologies
Greene’s Energy Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group
MB Petroleum Services
Mineral Technologies
Rockwater Energy Solutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real Time Well Testing
Downhole Well Testing
Reservoir Sampling
Surface Well Testing
Market segment by Application, Well Testing Service can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Well Testing Service
1.1. Well Testing Service Market Overview
1.1.1. Well Testing Service Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Well Testing Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Well Testing Service Market by Type
1.3.1. Real Time Well Testing
1.3.2. Downhole Well Testing
1.3.3. Reservoir Sampling
1.3.4. Surface Well Testing
1.4. Well Testing Service Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Onshore
1.4.2. Offshore
Chapter Two: Global Well Testing Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Well Testing Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Expro International Group
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Well Testing Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Halliburton Company
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Well Testing Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Schlumberger
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/
Continued….
