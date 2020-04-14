Well Testing Service Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

This report studies the global Well Testing Service market, analyzes and researches the Well Testing Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Expro International Group

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger

Tetra Technologies

Weatherford International

AGR Group

FMC Technologies

Greene’s Energy Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group

MB Petroleum Services

Mineral Technologies

Rockwater Energy Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time Well Testing

Downhole Well Testing

Reservoir Sampling

Surface Well Testing

Market segment by Application, Well Testing Service can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Well Testing Service

1.1. Well Testing Service Market Overview

1.1.1. Well Testing Service Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Well Testing Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Well Testing Service Market by Type

1.3.1. Real Time Well Testing

1.3.2. Downhole Well Testing

1.3.3. Reservoir Sampling

1.3.4. Surface Well Testing

1.4. Well Testing Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Onshore

1.4.2. Offshore

Chapter Two: Global Well Testing Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Well Testing Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Expro International Group

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Well Testing Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Halliburton Company

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Well Testing Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Schlumberger

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/

Continued….

