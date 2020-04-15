Access Cards Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Germany has the largest market share in Europe Access Cards market, which is 20.01% in 2017; The second country is France, which occupies 17.64% of the Europe Access cards Market; UK, with a market share of 16.54%, ranked the third in terms of sales volume of access cards in Europe.

Among all these cards, smart cards, with a market share of more than 60% in terms of sales volume, has been dominating the market in the study period: 2012-2017. Proximity Cards occupy about 26% of the market share in the same year. The trend will carry on in the future, the category others may rise significantly as well due to technology progress in the industry.

Now, office buildings are everywhere, most of the companies had adopted the card-based access control system. Also, Sales of access cards used in office buildings reached 1285 Million Pieces in 2017.

The Access Cards market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Access Cards.

This report presents the worldwide Access Cards market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Eastman Chemical Company

• SK Chemicals

• PetroChina Company Limited

• Solvay S.A.

• Axiall Corporation

• KEM One

• SABIC Innovative Plastics

• 3A Composites GmbH

• Teijin Ltd.

• LG Chemicals

• Formosa Plastics Group

• BASF SE

Smart Card Materials Breakdown Data by Type

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG)

Access Cards Breakdown Data by Type

• Proximity Cards

• Smart Card

• Others

Access Cards Breakdown Data by Application

• Hotel Building

• Office Building

• Government Building

• Others

Access Cards Production by Region

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

The study objectives are:

• To analyze and research the global Access Cards status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

• To present the key Access Cards manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

• To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Access Cards market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

