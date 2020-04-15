Acrylic Emulsions Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

The global Acrylic Emulsions market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Acrylic Emulsions market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Acrylic Emulsions market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Acrylic Emulsions market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Acrylic Emulsions market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW Chemical Company

Arkema

Synthomer

Celanese

Asahi Kasei

Ashland

DIC Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Lubrizol

Organik Kimya

3M

Achroma

Gellner Industrial LLC

Indofil

Jsr Corporation

K.C.K Emulsion Polymers Ltd

Mallard Creek Polymers

Pexi Chem Private Limited.

Reichhold

Royal DSM

Saiden Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Trinseo

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polymer & Copolymer

Pure Acrylic

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Construction Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper Coatings

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Acrylic Emulsions market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Acrylic Emulsions market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

