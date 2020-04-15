Africa Large Volume Parenterals (LVP) Market Expected to Reach $1,133 million by 2024 – Abacus Parenteral Drugs, Erongo, Datlabs, Addis, Pharmacure, Mascareigne, Adcock Ingram

The Africa large volume parenterals (LVP) market was valued at $662 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,133 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market garnered 291,095 thousand units in 2017, and is expected to reach 582,780 thousand units by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2024.

Parenteral route of drug administration refers to the administration of drugs through non-oral routes. Large volume parenterals, also termed as large volume injections, are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml. They include calcium solutions, sodium chloride, ringer’s, sodium bicarbonate & other electrolyte solutions, dextrose (glucose) & other sugar solutions, amino acid, peptide & other protein fraction solutions, solutions containing a combination of the above, sometimes with vitamins added, dextrans, and other plasma expanders.

The Report segments the Africa large volume parenterals market based on treatment type, route of administration, capacity, and country. On the basis of treatment type, the market is classified into fluid balance injections, therapeutic injections, and nutritious injections. Depending on route of administration, it is fragmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and other routes. LVP are commercially available in 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, and 2000 ml bottles. Country wise, the market is analyzed across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and rest of Africa.

KEY BENEFITS

-The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

-It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

-Analysis by route of administration helps to understand the various routes for administration of parenteral drugs within the body.

-Comprehensive analysis of major countries within Africa is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

-Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

