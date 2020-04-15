AI in Fashion Market 2020 Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2025

Global AI in Fashion Market research report scenario of the market has been covered in the report from both the global and local perspective. The market study on this report predicts inclinations and augmentation statistics with emphasis on abilities & technologies, markets & industries along with the variable market trends. The study of market is looked at from the futuristic development perspective. It is based on existing market conditions and previous data.

This report highlights profitable global AI in Fashion market and their diversity. This report provides a detailed analysis of market segmentation, size and market share. Market dynamics such as growth drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities; Service providers, investors, stakeholders and key market participants. The report also highlights the threats facing the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Key Players are: IBM, Google, AWS, SAP, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Vue.ai, Heuritech, Wide Eyes, FINDMINE, Intelistyle, Lily AI, Pttrns.ai, Syte, mode.ai and Stitch Fix.

This research report categorizes the AI in fashion market based on component, application, deployment mode, category, end user, and region.

Based on Components:

Solution Software Tools Platforms

Services Training and Consulting System Integration and Testing Support and Maintenance



Based on Applications:

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)

Based on Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on the Category:

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)

Based on End-User:

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores

Based on Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

In the geographic segmentation, the regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America are given major importance. North America is expected to be the largest contributor among all the regions, owing to its adoption of AI in Fashion platforms and solutions by enterprises. Growing economies in countries like China, Australia, and New Zealand, India, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the AI in Fashion solutions and services across different industries.

Global AI in Fashion Market report outlines characteristics and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five, pest analysis, segmentation, regional overview, competitive landscape, market share. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. The report includes accurate analysis of data from players in the primary industry and their area of market through most analytical tools.

AI in Fashion Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global AI in Fashion Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global AI in Fashion Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global AI in Fashion Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

