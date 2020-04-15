Albinism Drug Market Review of Major Decisions Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2025

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global albinism drug market are CENTOGENE AG, HumanOptics AG, AVITA Medical, LABORATOIRES GENEVRIER, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan, Bayer AG and others.

Global albinism drug market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand of disease specific novel therapies and prevalence of family history with albinism are the key players for rise in market growth.

Albinism is an ultra-rare inherited genetic disorder characterized by reduced or no melanin pigments in the eyes, skin and hair. Melanin plays a critical role in the development of certain optical nerves. It occurs in all racial and ethnic groups worldwide. It is important for individual who have albinism to protect their skin and eyes from the sun

According to the stats published in Healthline Media by National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation, it is estimated up to 1 in every 18,000 to 20, 000 people living with albinism in the United States. Accelerate the demand of novel therapies and increases in special designation from the regulatory authorities are the key drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities for therapeutics for the treatment of albinism also acts as a market driver

Introduction of certain toxin which interrupt the histological features of melanin can boost the market growth

High specific treatment need for albinism is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Less availability of effective treatment due to low prevalence of albinism disease worldwide can be a factor restraining the market growth

Stringent regulatory review process imposed by the regulatory bodies hampers the market growth

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Albinism Drug Market

By Type

Oculocutaneous Albinism

X-Linked Ocular Albinism

Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome

Chediak-Higashi Syndrome

By Treatment Type

Surgery

Eye Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, HumanOptics AG received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA for CustomFlex artificial iris, a prosthetic device to replace the missing or damaged iris for the treatment of congenital aniridia also for iris defects resulting from other conditions such as albinism, trauma or surgical removal. This designation provides the company an additional device development support for any other indication

In May 2018, HumanOptics AG received the FDA approval for CustomFlex artificial iris, a prosthetic device to replace the missing or damaged iris for the treatment of congenital aniridia also for iris defects resulting from other conditions such as albinism, trauma or surgical removal. The FDA approval of CustomFlex artificial iris provides a novel based treatment for iris defects as well as improves the cosmetic appearance of the eyes in patients with aniridia throughout the United States

Global albinism drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Albinism Drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

