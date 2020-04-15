Apple Accessories Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

The latest study on the Apple Accessories market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Apple Accessories market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Apple Accessories market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Apple Accessories market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Apple Accessories market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

In the year 2015, the iPhone Screen Guard segment had a market value of above $1 Billion worldwide, rising to slightly more than $1.1 Billion in 2016. This reflects a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.6%. By the year 2020, the iPhone Screen Guard segment is expected to be worth nearly $1.4 Billion, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. A predicted incremental dollar opportunity of a little more than $210 Million during the period 2016 – 2020 implies there is good opportunity for companies involved in the Apple accessories market to profit handsomely if they create a screen guard to protect this critical component of the iPhone.

Revenue growth of the iPad Screen Guard segment poised to be less prominent than the iPhone Screen Guard segment

The iPad Screen Guard segment accounted for just over $1 Billion in 2015 and it is likely to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 2.5%. At the end of the forecast period, the value of the iPad Screen Guard segment is anticipated to be close to $1.2 Billion, recording a CAGR of 2.4%. This represents an incremental dollar opportunity of more than $100 Million during the four year period; something that the key stakeholders operating in the global Apple accessories market need to watch closely.

COVID-19 Impact on Apple Accessories Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Apple Accessories market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Apple Accessories market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Apple Accessories market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Apple Accessories market? Which application of the Apple Accessories is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Apple Accessories market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Apple Accessories market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Apple Accessories market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Apple Accessories

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Apple Accessories market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Apple Accessories market in different regions

