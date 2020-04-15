Asparagus Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Consumption, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Type and Forecast to 2026

The latest study on the Asparagus market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Asparagus market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Asparagus market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Asparagus market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Asparagus market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Market opportunity in excess of US$ 20 Bn in the fresh asparagus market

The growing popularity of fresh asparagus is evident from the increasing demand by consumers globally and as a result, the fresh segment is estimated to account for a Y-o-Y growth of 2% in value terms in the year 2017, which is expected to rise to 3.1% by the end of the forecast period. The fresh segment is estimated to record a market revenue of more than US$ 20 Bn in the year 2017 and this is likely to reach a market valuation almost close to US$ 30 Bn by 2027, registering a good CAGR of 3.3% in terms of value during the forecast period – the highest among all the type segments of the global asparagus market. This gain in terms of value of the fresh asparagus segment will largely be at the expense of both canned and frozen asparagus segments in the global asparagus market. The fresh segment created absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 550 Mn in 2016 over 2015; while an incremental opportunity of approximately US$ 8 Bn can be safely assumed between 2017 and 2027.

COVID-19 Impact on Asparagus Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Asparagus market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asparagus market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Which company is expected to dominate the Asparagus market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Asparagus market? Which application of the Asparagus is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Asparagus market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Asparagus market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Asparagus

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Asparagus market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Asparagus market in different regions

