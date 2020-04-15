Augmented Reality SoftwareMarket Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Amazon Web Services, Catchoom Technologies S.L., EON Reality Inc., HP Reveal, Kentico Software, PTC

Augmented reality software is used for integrating digital visual content into a real-world environment. Augmented reality has various applications in training, work, and other consumer applications across various industries such as healthcare, oil& gas, tourism, and marketing among others. The growing popularity of augmented reality heads up display across the automotive sector is expected to support the growth of augmented reality software market. APAC holds a significant share of the augmented reality software market owing to the growing consumer electronics industry and increasing investments in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Growing demand for AR devices across the healthcare sector and growing investments in the AR market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality software market. However, security and privacy issues and growing awareness regarding the ill effects due to excess exposure to the AR devices are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. Growing enterprise applications of AR and increasing adoption of AR for travel and tourism are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

The List of Companies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Catchoom Technologies S.L.

3. EON Reality Inc.

4. HP Reveal

5. Kentico Software

6. PTC, Inc.

7. Ubimax

8. Upskill

9. Wikitude GmbH

10. Zappar Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global augmented reality software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Augmented reality software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting augmented reality software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the augmented reality software market in these regions.

