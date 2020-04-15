Automotive Brake System & Components Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

The latest study on the Automotive Brake System & Components market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Automotive Brake System & Components market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Automotive Brake System & Components market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Automotive Brake System & Components market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Brake System & Components market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Automotive Brake System & Components Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Automotive Brake System & Components market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Automotive Brake System & Components market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Growing demand for luxury and high performance cars expected to boost revenue growth of the passenger car segment

The automotive brake system & components market is contributing to the growth in sales of luxury and high-end cars, both in the OEM & aftermarket channels. High speed and raw power define high performance of these cars, which is why these cars require a robust safety system. The most crucial element of their safety system is the braking system. With growing sales of SUVs, luxury and sports models, customers not only look for performance but want their vehicles to be equipped with advanced technologies so as to ensure the safety of occupants while driving. This increasing demand for safety systems in luxury cars is driving the growth of the passenger car segment in the global automotive brake system & components market.

Governments across geographies have made numerous efforts to divert the attention of vehicle owners towards vehicle safety, either through imposing regulations or through publicity and promotion. Such activities across the globe are expected to turn customer focus towards equipping vehicles with robust safety systems and updating them during the operational life of the vehicle. This in turn will not only boost the sales of brake systems and related components but also drive the passenger car segment growth.

The significant use of passenger cars is also boosting the global automotive brake system & components market. With consumers’ interest in passenger cars equipped with novel safety technologies, government schemes and regulations boosting deployment of advanced technologies in commercial vehicles and the integration of electronics is expected to significantly drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market value share of the passenger car segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period in North America

The passenger car segment in the North America automotive brake system & components market was valued at US$ 5,566 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 9000 Mn by 2027. This gain can be attributed to changing preferences of customers in this region. The passenger car segment in the Latin America automotive brake system & components market is expected to hold close to 60% value share by 2027. In the APEJ automotive brake system & components market, the passenger car segment is estimated to account for a market value share of more than 80% in 2017. The passenger car segment is expected to gain 280 BPS by 2027 as compared to 2017, making it a highly attractive segment by vehicle type in the APEJ automotive brake system & components market.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Brake System & Components Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Brake System & Components market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Brake System & Components market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Automotive Brake System & Components market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Automotive Brake System & Components market? Which application of the Automotive Brake System & Components is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Automotive Brake System & Components market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Automotive Brake System & Components market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Automotive Brake System & Components market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Automotive Brake System & Components

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Automotive Brake System & Components market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Automotive Brake System & Components market in different regions

