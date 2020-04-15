AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT, MARKET CHALLENGES, KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS AND VENDOR LANDSCAPE

This Automotive Telematics market research report endows with great information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report encompasses detailed profiles for this Automotive Telematicsmarket’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Automotive Telematics market report evaluates key information about the industry including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. With this market report, insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative can be accomplished. Further, the Automotive Telematics report presents the market info for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which make it easier to take critical business decisions.

Verizon;

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.;

Intel;

MiX Telematics;

Robert Bosch;

HARMAN International;

Global Automotive Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.37 billion in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 75.20 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 15.73% forecast To 2026.

Market Drivers:

Growth in prevalence of vehicles integration with smartphones and other devices is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in adoption of autonomous driving technology and integration of IoT in the automotive industry; this factor is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper infrastructure in the developing economies is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Telematics Market Share Analysis

Automotive Telematics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Telematics market.

Market Segmentation

By On-Highway Vehicle Services (ACN, Emergency Calling, Navigation & Infotainment, On-Road Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Vehicle Tracking/Recovery), On-Highway Vehicle Form Factor (Embedded Telematics Solutions, Integrated Telematics Solutions, Tethered Telematics Solutions), Off-Highway Vehicle Services (Fuel Management, Location/Usage Tracking, Maintenance & Repair, Navigation, Diagnostics, Other Services), Off-Highway Vehicles Technology (Cellular Technology, Satellite Technology), Hardware (Infotainment Display Unit, Telematics Solutions Control Unit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Automotive Telematics Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive telematics market are Verizon; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Intel Corporation; MiX Telematics; Robert Bosch GmbH; HARMAN International; TomTom International BV; Masternaut Limited; I.D. Systems; Teletrac Navman US Ltd; Trimble Inc.; Omnitracs; Continental AG; Bridgestone Corporation; Delphi Technologies; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; LG Electronics and Visteon Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, TomTom International BV announced that they had sold off their telematics business division to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA for 910 million euros. With this acquisition, both the companies are expected to focus on expanding according to their growth strategy.

In January 2018, Verizon announced that they had completed the acquisition of Movildata Internacional, provider of commercial fleet-management solutions. With this acquisition the company have expanded their share in the region providing advanced service capabilities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Automotive Telematics Market, By Type

7 Automotive Telematics Market, By Organization Size

8 Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

