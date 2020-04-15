Bearing Steel Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026| CITIC steel, OVAKO, Sanyo Special Steel, Saarstahl, POSCO, JFE Steel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Bearing Steel market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Bearing Steel market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Bearing Steel market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Bearing Steel market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Bearing Steel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Bearing Steel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bearing Steel Market Research Report: CITIC steel, OVAKO, Sanyo Special Steel, Saarstahl, POSCO, JFE Steel, Dongbei Special Steel, SeAH, Kobe Steel, Carpenter Technology, Shandong Shouguang Juneng, Benxi Steel Group, Nanjing Iron and Steel, HBIS GROUP, Nippon Steel, Jiyuan iron and Steel Group, Suzhou Steel GROUP, Baoshan Steel, Aichi Steel, Dongil Industries
Global Bearing Steel Market by Type: High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel, Carburizing Bearing Steel, Others
Global Bearing Steel Market by Application: Bearing Rings, Rolling Body, Cage, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Bearing Steel market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Bearing Steel market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Bearing Steel market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Bearing Steel market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Bearing Steel market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Bearing Steel market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Bearing Steel market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Bearing Steel market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Bearing Steel market?
Table Of Content
1 Bearing Steel Market Overview
1.1 Bearing Steel Product Overview
1.2 Bearing Steel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel
1.2.2 Carburizing Bearing Steel
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Bearing Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Bearing Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Bearing Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Bearing Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Bearing Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Bearing Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Bearing Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Bearing Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Bearing Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Bearing Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Bearing Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bearing Steel Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bearing Steel Industry
1.5.1.1 Bearing Steel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Bearing Steel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Bearing Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Bearing Steel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bearing Steel Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bearing Steel Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Bearing Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bearing Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bearing Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bearing Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bearing Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bearing Steel as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bearing Steel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bearing Steel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Bearing Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Bearing Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bearing Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Bearing Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Bearing Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Bearing Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Bearing Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Bearing Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Bearing Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Bearing Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Bearing Steel by Application
4.1 Bearing Steel Segment by Application
4.1.1 Bearing Rings
4.1.2 Rolling Body
4.1.3 Cage
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Bearing Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Bearing Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Bearing Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Bearing Steel Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Bearing Steel by Application
4.5.2 Europe Bearing Steel by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Bearing Steel by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel by Application
5 North America Bearing Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Bearing Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Bearing Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bearing Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Bearing Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bearing Steel Business
10.1 CITIC steel
10.1.1 CITIC steel Corporation Information
10.1.2 CITIC steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 CITIC steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 CITIC steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.1.5 CITIC steel Recent Development
10.2 OVAKO
10.2.1 OVAKO Corporation Information
10.2.2 OVAKO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 OVAKO Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 CITIC steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.2.5 OVAKO Recent Development
10.3 Sanyo Special Steel
10.3.1 Sanyo Special Steel Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sanyo Special Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Sanyo Special Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sanyo Special Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.3.5 Sanyo Special Steel Recent Development
10.4 Saarstahl
10.4.1 Saarstahl Corporation Information
10.4.2 Saarstahl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Saarstahl Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Saarstahl Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.4.5 Saarstahl Recent Development
10.5 POSCO
10.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information
10.5.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 POSCO Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 POSCO Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.5.5 POSCO Recent Development
10.6 JFE Steel
10.6.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information
10.6.2 JFE Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 JFE Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 JFE Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.6.5 JFE Steel Recent Development
10.7 Dongbei Special Steel
10.7.1 Dongbei Special Steel Corporation Information
10.7.2 Dongbei Special Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Dongbei Special Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Dongbei Special Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.7.5 Dongbei Special Steel Recent Development
10.8 SeAH
10.8.1 SeAH Corporation Information
10.8.2 SeAH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 SeAH Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 SeAH Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.8.5 SeAH Recent Development
10.9 Kobe Steel
10.9.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kobe Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Kobe Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Kobe Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.9.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development
10.10 Carpenter Technology
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Bearing Steel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Carpenter Technology Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development
10.11 Shandong Shouguang Juneng
10.11.1 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.11.5 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Recent Development
10.12 Benxi Steel Group
10.12.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Benxi Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Benxi Steel Group Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Benxi Steel Group Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.12.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Development
10.13 Nanjing Iron and Steel
10.13.1 Nanjing Iron and Steel Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nanjing Iron and Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Nanjing Iron and Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Nanjing Iron and Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.13.5 Nanjing Iron and Steel Recent Development
10.14 HBIS GROUP
10.14.1 HBIS GROUP Corporation Information
10.14.2 HBIS GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 HBIS GROUP Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 HBIS GROUP Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.14.5 HBIS GROUP Recent Development
10.15 Nippon Steel
10.15.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
10.15.2 Nippon Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Nippon Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Nippon Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.15.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development
10.16 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group
10.16.1 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.16.5 Jiyuan iron and Steel Group Recent Development
10.17 Suzhou Steel GROUP
10.17.1 Suzhou Steel GROUP Corporation Information
10.17.2 Suzhou Steel GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Suzhou Steel GROUP Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Suzhou Steel GROUP Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.17.5 Suzhou Steel GROUP Recent Development
10.18 Baoshan Steel
10.18.1 Baoshan Steel Corporation Information
10.18.2 Baoshan Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Baoshan Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Baoshan Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.18.5 Baoshan Steel Recent Development
10.19 Aichi Steel
10.19.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
10.19.2 Aichi Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Aichi Steel Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Aichi Steel Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.19.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development
10.20 Dongil Industries
10.20.1 Dongil Industries Corporation Information
10.20.2 Dongil Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Dongil Industries Bearing Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Dongil Industries Bearing Steel Products Offered
10.20.5 Dongil Industries Recent Development
11 Bearing Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bearing Steel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bearing Steel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
