Beta-glucan Market Drivers of Growth Analyzed in a New Research Report

The latest study on the Beta-glucan market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Beta-glucan market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Beta-glucan market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.
The report suggests that the Beta-glucan market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Beta-glucan market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.
Segments of the Beta-glucan Market Evaluated in the Report:
Competitive Analysis
The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Beta-glucan market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Beta-glucan market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.
Key Segments Covered
- By Source
- Cereal
- Oats
- Barley
- Cereal
Yeast
Others (mushroom)
- By functionality
- Soluble beta-glucan
- Insoluble beta-glucan
- By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery Products
- Health & Dietary Supplements
- Dairy & Frozen Products
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others ( Animal Feed)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Associated British Foods Plc.
- Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)
- Biothera the Immune Health Company
- Ceapro Inc.
- Immuno Medic AS
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.
- Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)
- Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)
- Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)
COVID-19 Impact on Beta-glucan Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Beta-glucan market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Beta-glucan market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Important queries addressed in the report:
- Which company is expected to dominate the Beta-glucan market in terms of market share in 2020?
- How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Beta-glucan market?
- Which application of the Beta-glucan is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Beta-glucan market?
- How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?
Crucial data that can be drawn from the Beta-glucan market report:
- The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Beta-glucan market
- Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets
- Current and future prospects of various applications of the Beta-glucan
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Beta-glucan market
- Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Beta-glucan market in different regions
