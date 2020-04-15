Big Data Platform Market Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis by 2027 – 1010data, Inc., Cloudera, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Pivotal Software, SAP SE, Sisense, Teradata Corporation

Big data platform is a kind of IT solution that integrates the features and capabilities of several big data application and utilities within a single solution. Switch from analog to digital technologies and massive growth of data are some key aspects that will drive the big data platform market. Increasing number of organizations harnessing the advantages of big data is likely to provide new opportunities for the big data platform market. Traditional architecture and infrastructure might me few challenges for the big data platform market.

The List of Companies

1010data, Inc.

2. Cloudera, Inc.

3. IBM

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Pivotal Software, Inc.

7. SAP SE

8. Sisense

9. Teradata Corporation

10. Vertica Systems

The analytics solutions have increased several traction among various corporates due to the tremendously increasing data. Hence, the adoption of big data analytics solutions by various organizations across numerous industries worldwide is one of the major factors for the growth of the big data platform market. Also, increase in number of mobile devices and apps is likely to drive the big data platform market. Government rules and regulations and lack of awareness of the benefits of big data solutions and services are likely to hamper the growth of big data platform market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global big data platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global big data platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting big data platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the big data platform market in these regions.

