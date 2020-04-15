Biochip Market Size, Growth, demand, Analysis and Forecasts 2027- Abbott, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer

A biochip is a collection of microarrays (micro-test sites), that is arranged on a solid substrate. A biochip is also known as genetic chip that allows the multiple diagnostic or clinical tests at the same time to be performed. This chip can performs a thousands in number of biochemical reactions in few seconds. The biochips are used for various purposes such as DNA analysis, oxygen detection, pH detection and genetic decoders among others.

The biochip market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing development of targeted and personalized medicines for cancer treatment, growing applications in the field of proteomics, genomics, gene sequencing, drug discovery and many more. However, the increasing applications for biochips is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the biochip market.

Top Leading companies operating in this research are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation and Cepheid

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biochip market based on type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall biochip market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global biochip market is segmented on the basis of type, fabrication technology, application, and end-user. The biochip market is segmented into DNA chips, protein chips, Lab-On-A-Chip and other array. The other arrays segment is further bifurcated into tissue arrays and cell arrays. Based on the end user, the biochip market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

