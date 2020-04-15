BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH AT A CAGR OF 9.3% BY 2023 – GRIFOLS, SK PLASMA, FUSION HEALTH, BIOTEST, GREEN CROSS, BAXTER, LFB S.A., OCTAPHARMA, CSL, SHIRE

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 15,2020

Blood plasma is liquid component of blood where the blood cells are suspended. It contains dissolved proteins (albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen), clotting factors, hormones, and electrolytes. Plasma maintains the blood pressure and helps in exchange of important minerals such as sodium and potassium to maintain the pH balance in the body. Plasma derivatives are products that are manufactured from human plasma by plasma fractionation techniques. These derivatives include albumin, factor VIII & IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), and immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III.

The Global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at $23,613 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $44,333 million at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes towards the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market is increase in prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency disorders and hemophilia. Moreover, other factors boosting the market growth include increase in awareness for blood & plasma donation, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of blood plasma derivatives products. However, high cost of treatment and risks of side effects associated with the use of plasma derivatives hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of enhanced methods for preservation of plasma derivatives along with advanced procedures for fractionation and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013796

The global blood plasma derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, and others. The applications covered in the study include hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, von Willebrand’s Disease (vWD), and other application. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Region wise, it is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma derivatives market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Type

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

By Application

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

von Willebrand’s disease (vWD)

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Get Complete Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013796

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.