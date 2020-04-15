Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2025

For an outstanding business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough vital in todays market place. This Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. The report puts a light on several aspects related to industry and market. Few of these major factors are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cancer supportive care drugs market are Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., TESARO, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Baxter, Fagron, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., APR, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and Acacia Pharma Group Plc among others.

Market Analysis: Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

Global cancer supportive care drugs market is expected to at steady CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing consumption of biosimilar drugs is augmenting the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

Increased survival and quality of life is improved by using supportive care which is used in mitigation of various types of malignancy. Cancer supportive care is focused on relieving patients from adverse effects of cancer therapies as well as treatments. The supporting cancer care drugs can prevent and treat the cancer-related diseases and their associated side effects. The side effects of cancer treatment include poor appetite, nausea, vomiting and anaemia. The drugs used in supportive care are Allopurinol, Rasburicase, Folinic acid, Mesna, Amifostine and Dexrazoxane. The Multinational Association for Supportive Care in cancer has created a scoring index for identifying the low-risk febrile neutropenia patients.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence rate of cancer cases is driving the growth of the market

Growing number of people suffering from the effects of anti-cancer therapies will propel the market in the forecast period

Increased improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region drives this market growth

Initiatives taken by the governments and non-government organizations for spreading and formulating awareness program will also fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Adverse effects related with cancer supportive care drugs is hampering the market growth

Stringent regulation may restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Others

By Therapeutic Class

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

Anti-emetics

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug)

ESAs (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents)

G-CSFs (Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Merck had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KEYTRUDA for the treatment of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. With this approval there will be increment in product launches for the treatment of cancer and hence the revenue generation of the company will also increase

In June 2019, Amgen and Allergan plc had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KANJINTI for HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and metastatic breast cancer. With this approval there will be increment in treatment availability of cancer across the globe

Competitive Analysis:

Global cancer supportive care drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer supportive care drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

