Car Rental Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

The latest study on the Car Rental market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Car Rental market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Car Rental market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Car Rental market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Car Rental market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Car Rental Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Car Rental market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Car Rental market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

covered in the report include:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

MEA

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by segment, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have also been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the car rental market. While forecasting the market, sizing the current market is considered to be the starting point, which forms the basis for the forecast, as to how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the data via different analyses, based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the related markets. However, quantifying the market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the car rental market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the car rental market, by region, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global car rental market.

Furthermore, to understand the key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of car rental market, Future Market Insights developed the market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

Few of the market players featured in the section include:

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Group S.A.

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Sixt SE

Al Futtaim Group

Localiza- Rent a Car SA

Eco Rent a Car

GlobalCARS

COVID-19 Impact on Car Rental Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Car Rental market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Car Rental market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

