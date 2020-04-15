CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Industry Size, Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2023

CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market 2020 Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Industry research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the CMOS Camera Module (CCM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

A CMOS Camera Module (CCM) is a device that converts an optical image into electronic video signals. These electronic signals are then converted into digital data on the display of a digital imaging device for users to store as a digital image. The booming demand for mobile phone, smartphones, multimedia tablets and other mobile devices has driven the demand for camera modules, which are the core components for built-in digital cameras and have become one of the key differentiating factors for such devices.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

LG Innotek

SEMCO

Sharp

LITEON

Cowell

Sunny Optical

FOXCONN

Partron

Primax

O-FILM

MCNEX

Chicony

TOSHIBA

…

In order to reduce costs, manufacturers prefer to transfer production to lower-cost regions, such as China.

The worldwide market for CMOS Camera Module (CCM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 25 million US$ in 2023, from 19 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

VGA and below

2MP

5MP

8MP

12MP

16MP+

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Mobile phone,

Smartphones,

Tablet PCs

Game Consoles

TV

Automotive

Other mobile devices

