Cold Chain Market 2020 Competitive Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers : Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings

The Cold Chain Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Cold Chain market size. The Global Cold chain Market accounted for USD 178.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Cold Chain Industry. Cold chain is the combined system for the storage and transportation of vaccines at optimum temperature from the point of manufacture to the point of use. It plays a vital role in temperature management for the perishable products and maintains the quality and safety of the perishable products through distribution chain to the final consumer. Cold chain is widely applicable in fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, fish, meat, and seafood and others.

Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, AGRO Merchants Group, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Trenton Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services

By Temperature Control (Conventional refrigeration {Mechanical refrigeration}, By Packaging Material {Dry Ice, Wet Ice}), By Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport {Road, Sea}), By Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), By Application (Food & Beverages {Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery}, Pharmaceuticals)



Based on regions, the Cold Chain Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Increased consumer demand towards perishable foods

Growing scope for food retail chains by multinationals

Developing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse

Rising awareness towards environmental concerns

High costing involved

Global Cold Chain Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Cold Chain Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Cold ChainMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Cold Chainmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Cold Chainindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

